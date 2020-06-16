Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.50. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

