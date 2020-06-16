PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

OTCMKTS ICGUF opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

