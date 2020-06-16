Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of -3.53

Press coverage about Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Pulse Network earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the business services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPNI opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Pulse Network has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Get Pulse Network alerts:

Pulse Network Company Profile

The Pulse Network, Inc provides a cloud-based platform that focuses on content marketing and event solutions in the United States. It operates a cloud-based content marketing platform, which enables corporate marketers and event groups in their campaign efforts. The company's platform includes Content Marketing Platform that provides newsletters for outreach and engagement; Digital Publication Platform Creator, which develops digital publications; Video Webcast Production Platform that engages the audience with live video production, and enhances participation with live polls and chats; and Event Management Platform, which creates interactive customer experiences through registration and online engagement.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.