PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised PVH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on PVH from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.95.

NYSE:PVH opened at $50.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PVH has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $108.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average of $70.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.02.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). PVH had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,719,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in PVH by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in PVH by 259.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 27,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,261,000 after purchasing an additional 158,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

