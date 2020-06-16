Qube (ASX:QUB) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.45

Shares of Qube Holdings Ltd (ASX:QUB) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and traded as high as $2.51. Qube shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 7,552,241 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$2.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73.

Get Qube alerts:

In other Qube news, insider John Mann acquired 20,000 shares of Qube stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.40 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,000.00 ($34,042.55). Also, insider Samuel Kaplan 257,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th.

Qube Company Profile (ASX:QUB)

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated import and export logistics services for freight moving to and from ports in Australia. The company's Logistics segment offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo. This segment provides various services, including physical and documentary processes, and tasks of the import/export supply chain, such as road and rail transport of containers to and from ports, operation of container parks, customs and quarantine services, warehousing, intermodal terminals, international freight forwarding, and bulk rail haulage for rural commodities.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Qube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qube and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.