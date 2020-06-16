Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.25.

QDEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Quidel from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Quidel stock opened at $203.44 on Tuesday. Quidel has a 12-month low of $52.49 and a 12-month high of $210.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

In related news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 68,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total value of $11,888,434.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.33 per share, for a total transaction of $801,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,478,801.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 143,164 shares of company stock worth $26,211,364 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Quidel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 70.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 43.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

