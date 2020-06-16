Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) Shares Up 1.6%

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLGT) shot up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.88, 133,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 187,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51.

Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.22 million during the quarter.

About Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

