Rare Element Resources (TSE:RES) Receiving Very Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Rare Element Resources (TSE:RES) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Rare Element Resources earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Rare Element Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$16.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.07.

In other Rare Element Resources news, Director Gerald Wayne Grandey sold 40,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$65,276.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$253,923.60.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The Company’s Bear Lodge Property consists of two projects: Bear Lodge Rare Earth Element (REE) Project and the Sundance Gold Project. It is focused on advancing REE Project located near the town of Sundance in northeast Wyoming. It operates through the exploration of mineral properties segment.

