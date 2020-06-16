Rational Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,994 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.6% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $188.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.69. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $198.52. The stock has a market cap of $1,420.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

