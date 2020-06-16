Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Raymond James by 397.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.37. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Raymond James from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In related news, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $746,457.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,865.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $101,662.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,568.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,420. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

