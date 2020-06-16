RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,653 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of RenaissanceRe worth $23,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $1,643,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $1,029,000. Accident Compensation Corp increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 34,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 169,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.38.

NYSE:RNR opened at $185.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.23. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $202.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

