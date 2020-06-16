Return Energy (CVE:RTN) Getting Very Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Return Energy (CVE:RTN) have trended very negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Return Energy earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of CVE:RTN opened at C$3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion and a PE ratio of -400.00. Return Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$3.90.

Return Energy Company Profile

Return Energy Inc engages in the exploration for, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in the producing oil and gas assets in the Peace River Arch Area of Northwest Alberta. It primarily owns and operates a 100% interest in the Rycroft gas plant and associated gathering system.

