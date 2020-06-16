Rifco (CVE:RFC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.86

Rifco Inc (CVE:RFC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $0.92. Rifco shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 500 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 million and a PE ratio of 920.00. The company has a current ratio of 21.63, a quick ratio of 21.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 665.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.90.

About Rifco (CVE:RFC)

Rifco Inc, through its subsidiary, Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation, provides auto finance services in Canada. It offers non-traditional auto financing to motorists through a network of selected new and used vehicle dealers. Rifco Inc is headquartered in Red Deer, Canada.

