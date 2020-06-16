Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RIO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.01

Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RIO)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $92.01 and traded as low as $81.51. Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs shares last traded at $83.72, with a volume of 1,653,419 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$83.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$92.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16.

Get Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs alerts:

In related news, insider Megan Clark acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$82.96 ($58.83) per share, with a total value of A$49,773.00 ($35,300.00).

About Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.