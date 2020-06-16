Robert S. Singer Buys 1,000 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KDP opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 22.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

