Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Increased to C$1.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROOT. Scotiabank downgraded Roots from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$3.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Roots from C$3.50 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Roots in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC cut their target price on Roots from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Roots from C$4.25 to C$2.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.71.

Shares of TSE ROOT opened at C$1.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. Roots has a 12-month low of C$0.62 and a 12-month high of C$3.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.50.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

