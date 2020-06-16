Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Raised to C$1.75 at CIBC

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$1.00 to C$1.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ROOT. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.25 to C$2.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Roots from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Roots in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Roots from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.71.

Shares of TSE:ROOT opened at C$1.41 on Monday. Roots has a 52-week low of C$0.62 and a 52-week high of C$3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

