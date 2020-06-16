Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA (OTCMKTS:RYSMF) Getting Very Critical Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA (OTCMKTS:RYSMF) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

RYSMF opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

About Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA

Royal Standard Minerals Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire or merge with assets or businesses that maximize value for shareholders. Previously, the company was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and precious metal properties in the United States.

