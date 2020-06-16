RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RTIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

RTIX stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. RTI Surgical has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $222.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in RTI Surgical by 40.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 42.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 22.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTI Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

