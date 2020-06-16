Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 250,619 Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) by 82.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250,619 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of RR Donnelley & Sons worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RRD. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RRD opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.54.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

RRD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

