Sachem Capital (NASDAQ:SACH) Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Sachem Capital (NASDAQ:SACH) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sachem Capital earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ:SACH opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64. Sachem Capital has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

