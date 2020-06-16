Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Position Cut by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAFE. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Safehold by 1,040.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Safehold by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 24.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 1,759,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,581,651.16. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Safehold in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Safehold in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18 and a beta of -0.40. Safehold Inc has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $66.70.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Safehold had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. On average, analysts predict that Safehold Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

