Scepter (OTCMKTS:BRZL) Trading Down 1.5%

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRZL)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 557,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,339,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

About Scepter (OTCMKTS:BRZL)

Scepter Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fuel additives. The company was formerly known as Brazos International Exploration, Inc and changed its name to Scepter Holdings, Inc Scepter Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

