Scotiabank Increases TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Price Target to C$1.75

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TOG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$3.25 to C$2.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$1.80 to C$1.90 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TORC Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.08.

TOG stock opened at C$1.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $393.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.68. TORC Oil and Gas has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$107.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TORC Oil and Gas will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TORC Oil and Gas

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

