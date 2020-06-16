Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,405 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCU stock opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. Sculptor Capital Management has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $767.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 59.36%. The firm had revenue of $72.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

SCU has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

