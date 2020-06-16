Short Interest in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Decreases By 6.4%

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the May 14th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

CBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Cabot from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cabot from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. Cabot has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $50.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cabot will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cabot by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot by 18.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,721,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,969,000 after acquiring an additional 266,298 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,645,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

