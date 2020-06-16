Short Interest in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Declines By 6.0%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the May 14th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 885,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, Director Carl T. Berquist bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,239.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

CBRL opened at $116.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 504.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.11 and a 200-day moving average of $126.10. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.22 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBRL shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

