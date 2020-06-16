Short Interest in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Decreases By 6.0%

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,060,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the May 14th total of 11,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 29,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $47,261.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,981.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph M. Field purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,716,000.00. Insiders purchased 1,351,674 shares of company stock worth $1,980,037 over the last ninety days. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Entercom Communications by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Entercom Communications by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Entercom Communications by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entercom Communications by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 54,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Entercom Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETM opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Entercom Communications has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $263.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $297.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Entercom Communications from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Entercom Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Entercom Communications from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.