Short Interest in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Declines By 5.9%

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the May 14th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 809,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

JBGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 140.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,303,000 after acquiring an additional 112,624 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.11). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.90%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

