Short Interest in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Drops By 6.0%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,880,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the May 14th total of 28,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NYCB. Compass Point dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

