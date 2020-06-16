Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) Shares Down 16.3%

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) shares fell 16.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 23,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 105,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd.

Get Sienna Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $490,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.79.

About Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ)

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs in various therapeutic areas. It develops therapies in immunology and inflammation that target select pathways in tissues, such as skin. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and associated pruritus; and SNA-125, a topical dual Janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.