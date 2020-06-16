SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) CEO Peter William Knapper Acquires 10,500 Shares

SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) CEO Peter William Knapper purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $43,785.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,120.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN SIF opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. SIFCO Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $5.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.09% of SIFCO Industries worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

