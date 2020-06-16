SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Director Mark J. Silk Buys 8,652 Shares

SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Director Mark J. Silk purchased 8,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $36,684.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark J. Silk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Mark J. Silk purchased 16,935 shares of SIFCO Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $71,465.70.

NYSEAMERICAN SIF opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. SIFCO Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.09% of SIFCO Industries worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

