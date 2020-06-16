Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,587 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 51,881 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.80% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $10,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 32.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 332.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SIMO. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.58.

SIMO opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $132.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.37%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.