Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SBGI. ValuEngine cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of SBGI opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.34. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.31. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,339,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 145,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

