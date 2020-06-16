Sinopharm (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.94

Sinopharm Holding Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.94 and traded as low as $2.50. Sinopharm shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 10,865 shares.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sinopharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94.

Sinopharm Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHTDF)

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment offers distribution, logistics, and other value-added services for domestic and international pharmaceutical and healthcare products manufacturers, and other suppliers.

