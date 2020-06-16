Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $46,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,889. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $91,020.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $59,070.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $53,370.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $48,330.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $48,000.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $47,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $46,905.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $46,500.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Cal Henderson sold 13,528 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $350,781.04.

Shares of WORK opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Slack has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average of $25.66.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The company had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WORK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Slack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Slack from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Slack from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Slack by 61.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Slack by 16.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,474,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,329 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Slack by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,518,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,105 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Slack by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,761 shares during the period. Finally, AH Equity Partners I L.L.C. bought a new stake in Slack during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,628,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

