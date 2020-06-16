Slow Capital Inc. Sells 19,921 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,538 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 19,921 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.3% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Summit Insights started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $188.94 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $198.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.69. The company has a market cap of $1,420.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

