Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Trading 6.7% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.95, 1,214,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average session volume of 739,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Specifically, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 696,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $912,255.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Wiley Wilkinson bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 315,000 shares of company stock valued at $236,250 over the last 90 days.

SONM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Sonim Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Sonim Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, National Securities cut Sonim Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonim Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

The company has a market cap of $18.61 million and a PE ratio of -0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.23). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 93.18% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies Inc will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Sonim Technologies by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 128,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 66,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sonim Technologies by 12,743.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 42,309 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 547.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

