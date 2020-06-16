Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,541 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.7% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $188.94 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $198.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1,420.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

