Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SO. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.90.

NYSE SO opened at $56.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.55. Southern has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $148,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,710,932.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,770 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,756,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,126,922,000 after purchasing an additional 541,205 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,073,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,465,774,000 after buying an additional 441,612 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,943,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,458,719,000 after buying an additional 940,199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,567,000 after buying an additional 310,440 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,436,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,479,000 after acquiring an additional 177,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

