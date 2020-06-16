Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 13,287 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,891 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.2% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $188.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,420.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $198.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.91.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

