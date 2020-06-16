Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.33

Spanish Broadcasting System Inc (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.33 and traded as low as $0.32. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 20,183 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.

Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Spanish Broadcasting System had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $46.12 million for the quarter.

About Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

