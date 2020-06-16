SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.98

SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.98 and traded as low as $0.80. SPAR Group shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 4,900 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGRP. TheStreet lowered shares of SPAR Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of SPAR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

The company has a market cap of $17.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.05 million during the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) by 125.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.45% of SPAR Group worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

