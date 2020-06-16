Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 995,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 594,933 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $23,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 22,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 39,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.47.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.48. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.91.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

