Spyglass Resources (OTCMKTS:SGLRF) Earns Media Impact Score of -3.53

Headlines about Spyglass Resources (OTCMKTS:SGLRF) have been trending very negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Spyglass Resources earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

OTCMKTS:SGLRF opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Spyglass Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

Spyglass Resources Company Profile

Spyglass Resources Corp., an intermediate oil and gas company, operates oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in Dixonville, Enchant, Retlaw, Matziwin, and Halkirk-Provost in Alberta; and Noel, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2014, it had proved plus probable reserves of 54,129 Mboe.

