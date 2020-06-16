SRG Global (ASX:SRG) Trading Down 2.2%

SRG Global Ltd (ASX:SRG)’s stock price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.22 ($0.15) and last traded at A$0.22 ($0.16), approximately 268,012 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.23 ($0.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.08 million and a P/E ratio of 16.92.

In related news, insider Michael Atkins acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,400.00 ($32,907.80).

SRG Global Company Profile (ASX:SRG)

SRG Global Limited provides engineering-led construction, maintenance, and mining services in Australia. It offers design engineering, post-tensioning, form reo pour, structure packages, scaffold and access solutions, facade design and construction, and rope access services for building projects; and bridge construction, dam strengthening, silo and tank construction, ground and slope stabilization, slipform construction, windfarm foundations, stay cable systems, ground anchoring, and heavy lifting and shifting services.

