Stag Industrial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:STAG)

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 817 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,413% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Stag Industrial by 2,268.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.15. Stag Industrial has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $118.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.96 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stag Industrial will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STAG. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

