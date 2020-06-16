State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) Position Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) by 2,945.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,551 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.09% of State Auto Financial worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 49.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kim Burton Garland bought 18,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $377,899.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,494.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Larocco bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.84 per share, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 43,611 shares of company stock worth $892,423. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on State Auto Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

State Auto Financial stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.02. State Auto Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.58). State Auto Financial had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $349.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.00 million. Research analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

