State Street Corp Grows Holdings in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.09% of PGT Innovations worth $15,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $1,067,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 25,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 149,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $860.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26. PGT Innovations Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PGT Innovations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on PGT Innovations from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

